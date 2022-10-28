Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Are Officially Single After Divorce Settlement

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

While the former couple filed for and finalized their divorce in one day, Tom noted they took their time in making this call.

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration," the seven-time Super Bowl champ continued. "Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you."

Gisele reiterated that they have "much gratitude" for their time together and that they'd "amicably finalized" their divorce.

"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," she said. "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

Though Gisele noted "the decision to end a marriage is never easy," she said she and Tom "have grown apart."

She added, "While it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always. I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time."