Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Are Officially Single After Divorce Settlement

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen seemed to get through the divorce process without any fumbles.
According to court records obtained by E! News, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, and the supermodel, 42, filed for divorce and had it finalized on Oct. 28.
So how did it all happen so quickly? "They worked out settlement details and once everything was agreed upon there was no reason to wait," a source told E! News. "They're both ready to move on and move ahead."
The insider said Tom and Gisele "agreed on joint custody and dividing their assets."
While Tom and Gisele are no longer married, they'll continue to work as a team when it comes to raising their children. The athlete and the former runway star share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, and he also has son Jack, 15, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.
"They plan to co-parent and keep things drama free for the kids," the source told E! News. "It's a sad day, but it's also a relief to have the settlement wrapped up. They've known this was coming and it's time to move on."
Tom and Gisele's divorce comes after weeks of speculation about their breakup. While the duo—who wed in February 2009—initially remained tight-lipped on the split rumors, they confirmed their divorce in respective statements on Oct. 28.
"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Tom wrote on Instagram Stories. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."
While the former couple filed for and finalized their divorce in one day, Tom noted they took their time in making this call.
"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration," the seven-time Super Bowl champ continued. "Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you."
Gisele reiterated that they have "much gratitude" for their time together and that they'd "amicably finalized" their divorce.
"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," she said. "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."
Though Gisele noted "the decision to end a marriage is never easy," she said she and Tom "have grown apart."
She added, "While it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always. I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time."