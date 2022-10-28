See Katie Maloney's Eyebrow-Raising Comment About Vanderpump Rules Co-Star Raquel Leviss

Katie Maloney has some thoughts about Tom Schwartz's possible new love interest.
Following reports that Katie's ex-husband hooked up with their Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss over the summer, Katie took to Instagram on Oct. 28 to seemingly throw some shade at her fellow Bravolebrity.
Commenting on an Instagram video that shows Raquel wearing a "Tom Tom" hoodie honoring Schwartz and Tom Sandoval's restaurant, Katie wrote, "She a fan girl. Started as a fan of the show and now a fan of the tom's."
Some VPR fans on social media interpreted Katie's reaction as a subtle jab.
Earlier this month, all three co-stars opened up to E! News about the awkward relationship triangle they are currently in at BravoCon 2022. Admitting he and Raquel have a "flirtationship," Tom exclusively shared, "We have, like, a connection. Yes, me and Raquel have gotten much closer. I have a great appreciation for her. I've gotten to know her, and I've gotten to see all these different facets of her personality I didn't know existed."
He added, "I didn't realize how f--king funny Raquel is—and witty."
Raquel echoed Tom's sentiments on the status of their relationship, telling E!, "Tom and I are friends and you'll see our flirty friendship play out this season. It's been lighthearted and fun."
Katie, on the other hand, teased "awkward [and] uncomfortable" moments to come on VPR season 10 following her and Tom's divorce, which was finalized on Oct. 13.
"I felt like I didn't have a lot of people showing me a lot of empathy, let's put it that way," Katie revealed of her co-stars, noting she learned she had, "a lot of friends who actually weren't true friends."
The Raquel rumors aside, Katie added that she and her former partner of 12 years made it a point to "prioritize our friendship" and that "there wasn't any hate or animosity or anything like that" during their separation.
While we wait to see the drama play out on season 10, catch up on Vanderpump Rules any time on Peacock.
