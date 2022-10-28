See Katie Maloney's Eyebrow-Raising Comment About Vanderpump Rules Co-Star Raquel Leviss

Watch : Raquel Leviss on 'Flirty Friendship' With Tom Schwartz at BravoCon 2022

Katie Maloney has some thoughts about Tom Schwartz's possible new love interest.

Following reports that Katie's ex-husband hooked up with their Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss over the summer, Katie took to Instagram on Oct. 28 to seemingly throw some shade at her fellow Bravolebrity.

Commenting on an Instagram video that shows Raquel wearing a "Tom Tom" hoodie honoring Schwartz and Tom Sandoval's restaurant, Katie wrote, "She a fan girl. Started as a fan of the show and now a fan of the tom's."

Some VPR fans on social media interpreted Katie's reaction as a subtle jab.

Earlier this month, all three co-stars opened up to E! News about the awkward relationship triangle they are currently in at BravoCon 2022. Admitting he and Raquel have a "flirtationship," Tom exclusively shared, "We have, like, a connection. Yes, me and Raquel have gotten much closer. I have a great appreciation for her. I've gotten to know her, and I've gotten to see all these different facets of her personality I didn't know existed."

He added, "I didn't realize how f--king funny Raquel is—and witty."