Nick Lachey’s Weirdest Travel Habit Isn’t What You’d Expect

In honor of their partnership with hotels.com, Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey shared their most unique travel habits——including one that shocked even Vanessa herself.

The Love Is Blind contestants learn a lot about one another on their honeymoons—and no one knows that better than Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey.

The hosts shared how travel changed their relationship for the better—even though it revealed a unique habit of Nick's. 

"I learned that when we go to hotels, Nick likes to move the furniture," Vanessa, who recently partnered with hotels.com, exclusively told E! News. "If the TV isn't matched to the bed, he'll move either the dresser with the tv, or if the TV's mounted in the wall, then he'll move the bed."

Nick added that it "drives him crazy" if the dresser isn't "perfectly" parallel to the wall. Meanwhile, Vanessa joked that she just "sits there."

But Nick isn't the only one with an unconventional vacation routine.

"I don't sleep with a comforter, so we pull them off," Vanessa revealed. "I pull it down and I fold it at the bottom of the bed, and I know I'm on vacation."

Now, the pair is giving away five "Cuffing Season Stays," a.k.a. quick weekend trips where new couples can decide whether they want to lock down their relationship or leave it for the winter. These mini-vacations, Vanessa shared, are designed to quickly expose where the cracks in a relationship can form.

"You gotta be able to just hang," she said. "Even if you're going on a scheduled trip and you're a type A person, that's all good, but just be able to not complain and not be mad. If you're complaining about everything on a vacation, then I would check for attitude."

Netflix

Love Is Blind season three drops new episodes Nov. 2 on Netflix.

