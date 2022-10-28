Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shares Look at Daughter’s Addams Family Halloween Costume

Cue the snapping, Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine's daughter is channeling her inner Wednesday Addams.
The pregnant model shared a video to her Instagram Stories Oct. 27 giving a brief glimpse of one of her and the Maroon 5 frontman's daughters dressed as the iconic Addams Family's character. In the short clip, the young Wednesday Addams is seen reaching down to pick up a rogue hand—a.k.a. the Levine family's own Thing T. Thing—that has rolled down the stairs. Creepy and kooky indeed!
This isn't the first time the 34-year-old—who shares daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4, and is expecting a third child with the singer—has given followers a rare look into her home life during spooky season, as a week ago she shared a pic of one of her daughters in a black bat costume donning a matching skirt and wings, with her back to the camera.
And Behati is also getting into the spirit, sharing a snap of herself posing in her closet Oct. 26 dressed in a red and green stripped sweater, a white mask and white shoes with red blood spatter. She captioned the Instagram Story, "The love child of Freddy, Jason and Grim."
The Victoria's Secret angel's festive photos comes a month after Adam's DM cheating scandal.
In a pair of TikToks, Instagram model Sumner Stroh alleged that she had a romantic relationship with the "Moves Like Jagger" singer.
"Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model," she said in the Sept. 19 video. "At the time, I was young, I was naïve and quite frankly I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely easily manipulated."
However, Adam denied the allegations the following day. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," he said in a statement posted to his Instagram Story Sept. 20. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."
The allegations came just weeks after Behati shared she was expecting her third child with the Grammy-winning singer.
As to how Behati was feeling amid the family turmoil, a friend of the couple exclusively told E! News Sept. 21, "Behati is upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair."
"They have been together this entire time," the insider continued. "She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back."
Behati was since seen supporting Adam when Maroon 5 performed in Vegas at The Event, which benefits The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation.