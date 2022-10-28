Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shares Look at Daughter’s Addams Family Halloween Costume

Watch : Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal

Cue the snapping, Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine's daughter is channeling her inner Wednesday Addams.

The pregnant model shared a video to her Instagram Stories Oct. 27 giving a brief glimpse of one of her and the Maroon 5 frontman's daughters dressed as the iconic Addams Family's character. In the short clip, the young Wednesday Addams is seen reaching down to pick up a rogue hand—a.k.a. the Levine family's own Thing T. Thing—that has rolled down the stairs. Creepy and kooky indeed!

This isn't the first time the 34-year-old—who shares daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4, and is expecting a third child with the singer—has given followers a rare look into her home life during spooky season, as a week ago she shared a pic of one of her daughters in a black bat costume donning a matching skirt and wings, with her back to the camera.

And Behati is also getting into the spirit, sharing a snap of herself posing in her closet Oct. 26 dressed in a red and green stripped sweater, a white mask and white shoes with red blood spatter. She captioned the Instagram Story, "The love child of Freddy, Jason and Grim."