Taylor Swift Reflects on "Nightmare" Les Misérables Audition

Taylor Swift remembers her Les Misérables audition all too well.
The "Anti-Hero" singer recently looked back at her brief time trying out for a role in the 2012 musical film, and admitted that her excitement over meeting Eddie Redmayne, who played Marius in the movie, soon turned sour thanks to an unfortunate costume change.
"Basically, I was up for two roles. I had the look of Cosette and the range, vocally, of Eponine," she said during the Oct. 28 episode of The Graham Norton Show on Oct. 28. "So it was established I was there for a good time but not for a long time—I wasn't going to get the role."
Taylor continued, "But, they asked if I would like to go to London to do a screen test with Eddie, who is one of my favourite actors, and I thought ‘This isn't an experience I am going to get again in my life,' so I said yes."
However, things took a turn after the singer was given a less than preferable makeover as the dying Eponine it turned what would have otherwise been a fun experience into a hilariously embarrassing one.
"When I got there they put me in full 19th Century street urchin costume and told me they were going to paint my teeth brown and I was like, ‘You are going to do that after I meet Eddie Redmayne right?' But no, they made me look like death and it became a nightmare," she shared. "When I met Eddie I didn't open my mouth to speak!"
Eddie, who was also a guest on The Graham Norton Show alongside Taylor, admitted that the moment is one that stuck with him as well, who shared that he was also dreading their screen test—although in his case it was not a costuming choice but rather his own unfortunate food choice.
"I thought we would just be singing off each other," he explained. "I didn't know we would be in each other's arms."
The Fantastic Beasts star added, "My overriding memory of it is that I had had pizza and garlic dough balls beforehand and all I could think about was my garlic breath while Taylor was dying in my arms and I was trying to show emotion."