Taylor Swift Reflects on "Nightmare" Les Misérables Audition

Taylor Swift remembers her Les Misérables audition all too well.

The "Anti-Hero" singer recently looked back at her brief time trying out for a role in the 2012 musical film, and admitted that her excitement over meeting Eddie Redmayne, who played Marius in the movie, soon turned sour thanks to an unfortunate costume change.

"Basically, I was up for two roles. I had the look of Cosette and the range, vocally, of Eponine," she said during the Oct. 28 episode of The Graham Norton Show on Oct. 28. "So it was established I was there for a good time but not for a long time—I wasn't going to get the role."

Taylor continued, "But, they asked if I would like to go to London to do a screen test with Eddie, who is one of my favourite actors, and I thought ‘This isn't an experience I am going to get again in my life,' so I said yes."

However, things took a turn after the singer was given a less than preferable makeover as the dying Eponine it turned what would have otherwise been a fun experience into a hilariously embarrassing one.