Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87 Days After False Report

Watch : Jerry Lee Lewis' Reps SLAM TMZ's False Death Report

The world of rock n' roll has lost an icon.

Singer Jerry Lee Lewis, known for hits such as "Great Balls of Fire" and "Whole Lot Of Shakin' Going On" has died. He was 87.

The musician's publicist confirmed his death to NBC News Oct. 28—two days after several outlets erroneously reported his passing, sharing an obituary written by Lewis' biographer, Rick Bragg. "Judith, his seventh wife, was by his side when he passed away at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, south of Memphis," it read, "He told her, in his final days, that he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid."

A week before the Lewis' erroneous death report, a post on his Instagram page from Oct. 19 had stated that the musician was "too ill with the flu to attend" celebrations of his recent induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Oct. 16.