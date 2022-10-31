Below Deck Adventure's Captain Kerry Titheradge Teases One Guest's Nearly Fatal Mishap

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Get ready for a different kind of Below Deck.

Bravo's newest spinoff Below Deck Adventure is swapping warm climates and relaxing days at the beach for adrenaline-pumping excursions in the mountainous fjords of Norway. Viewers will see cave tours, mountain climbing, repelling down cliffs, paragliding and more.

According to series star Captain Kerry Titheradge, one of this season's "crazy adventures" included a scary incident hundreds of feet in the air.

"We actually had one guest that nearly got seriously hurt," Captain Kerry exclusively told E! News. "It was on a mountain top. It could have been fatal."

Thankfully, that wasn't the case. But the danger that comes with the high-flying expeditions is what makes these tours so exhilarating.

"The guests who came to the boat, all they wanted to do was something adventurous and to be out of their comfort level," the Bravo star shared, "and we definitely delivered that."