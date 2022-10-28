Peter Facinelli Proves His and Lily Anne Harrison's Baby Boy Is His Mini-Me

Watch : Is Tyler Henry Right About Peter Facinelli's Tragedy?

The newest member of Peter Facinelli's coven is a spitting image of his dad.

The Twilight alum shared a video montage to Instagram Oct. 27 of his and Lily Anne Harrison's newborn son Jack, sleeping, smiling and giving his best vampire gaze into the camera.

And the resemblance was so striking, Bit star Diana Hopper couldn't help but point it out in the comments, writing, "He looks…. Just like you."

Meanwhile, Peter's Twilight daughter Ashley Greene complimented his camera skills, asking, "Can you come make a movie trailer featuring Jack and Kingsley? I think it'll be a hit."

The Nurse Jackie alum and The Vanished star brought a new meaning to Labor Day this year, welcoming Jack on Sept. 5. Lily shared the news to Instagram a few weeks later, posting an array of photos Sept. 19. Referencing the newborn's resemblance to Peter in the caption, she wrote, "You look exactly like the love of my life and have cracked my heart wide open."