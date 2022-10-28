2022 People's Choice Awards

Vote Now!

Peter Facinelli Proves His and Lily Anne Harrison's Baby Boy Is His Mini-Me

Peter Facinelli's latest Instagram of his and Lily Anne Harrison's son Jack will make you do a double take. Scroll down to see the adorable pics of the Twilight actor's newest family member.

By Alexandra Bellusci Oct 28, 2022 5:41 PMTags
BabiesTwilightAshley GreenePeter FacinelliJennie GarthCelebrities
Watch: Is Tyler Henry Right About Peter Facinelli's Tragedy?

The newest member of Peter Facinelli's coven is a spitting image of his dad.

The Twilight alum shared a video montage to Instagram Oct. 27 of his and Lily Anne Harrison's newborn son Jack, sleeping, smiling and giving his best vampire gaze into the camera. 

And the resemblance was so striking, Bit star Diana Hopper couldn't help but point it out in the comments, writing, "He looks…. Just like you." 

Meanwhile, Peter's Twilight daughter Ashley Greene complimented his camera skills, asking, "Can you come make a movie trailer featuring Jack and Kingsley? I think it'll be a hit."

The Nurse Jackie alum and The Vanished star brought a new meaning to Labor Day this year, welcoming Jack on Sept. 5. Lily shared the news to Instagram a few weeks later, posting an array of photos Sept. 19. Referencing the newborn's resemblance to Peter in the caption, she wrote, "You look exactly like the love of my life and have cracked my heart wide open."

Watch
Peter Facinelli's Kind Congratulations to Nikki Reed

While Jack is Peter's first son, the 48-year-old is no stranger to the dad life as he shares daughters Luca, 25, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 16, with ex-wife Jennie Garth.

Back in July, Peter gushed to E! News over starting the newborn parenting journey again—and is quite excited to do so.

"It's been a minute since I had a kid, but it's kind of fun," he confessed. "It's kind of fun to do it all over again."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Announce Divorce After 13 Years of Marriage

2

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Break Silence on Their Divorce

3

Inside Julia Roberts' Blissful Family World as a Mom of 3 Teenagers

However, it's safe to say things have changed a bit since having his last child fifteen years ago, but Peter is no stranger to embracing raising Jack in a new era.

"They have all new gadgets in there," Peter said. "Like they have these strollers that kind of go on their own and they rock the baby but I said I had a billion dollar idea the other day."
 

 

 

 

 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Announce Divorce After 13 Years of Marriage

2

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Break Silence on Their Divorce

3

Inside Julia Roberts' Blissful Family World as a Mom of 3 Teenagers

4

Lili Reinhart Doesn't Think She'll Be Invited Back to the Met Gala

5

SNL’s Chris Redd Hospitalized After Being Attacked in NYC