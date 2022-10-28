Peter Facinelli Proves His and Lily Anne Harrison's Baby Boy Is His Mini-Me

The newest member of Peter Facinelli's coven is a spitting image of his dad.
The Twilight alum shared a video montage to Instagram Oct. 27 of his and Lily Anne Harrison's newborn son Jack, sleeping, smiling and giving his best vampire gaze into the camera.
And the resemblance was so striking, Bit star Diana Hopper couldn't help but point it out in the comments, writing, "He looks…. Just like you."
Meanwhile, Peter's Twilight daughter Ashley Greene complimented his camera skills, asking, "Can you come make a movie trailer featuring Jack and Kingsley? I think it'll be a hit."
The Nurse Jackie alum and The Vanished star brought a new meaning to Labor Day this year, welcoming Jack on Sept. 5. Lily shared the news to Instagram a few weeks later, posting an array of photos Sept. 19. Referencing the newborn's resemblance to Peter in the caption, she wrote, "You look exactly like the love of my life and have cracked my heart wide open."
While Jack is Peter's first son, the 48-year-old is no stranger to the dad life as he shares daughters Luca, 25, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 16, with ex-wife Jennie Garth.
Back in July, Peter gushed to E! News over starting the newborn parenting journey again—and is quite excited to do so.
"It's been a minute since I had a kid, but it's kind of fun," he confessed. "It's kind of fun to do it all over again."
However, it's safe to say things have changed a bit since having his last child fifteen years ago, but Peter is no stranger to embracing raising Jack in a new era.
"They have all new gadgets in there," Peter said. "Like they have these strollers that kind of go on their own and they rock the baby but I said I had a billion dollar idea the other day."