Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Break Silence on Their Divorce

It's game over for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, and the supermodel, 42, confirmed on Oct. 28 that they've divorced after 13 years of marriage.

The comment comes after weeks of split speculation. And while Tom and Gisele hadn't directly addressed the rumors, they broke their silence on the subject in statements posted to Instagram Stories on Oct. 28.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage" the athlete wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

Tom and Gisele wed in February 2009. Together, they welcomed two children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Tom is also dad to son Jack, 15, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way," the seven-time Super Bowl champ added. "We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."