Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Slams Co-Star Amanda Batula for Saying She's "Rudest" to Fans

Things aren't so sunny between Summer House's Amanda Batula and Lindsay Hubbard.

After Amanda named her the cast member who is "the rudest to fans" on the Oct. 27 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Lindsay responded in a series of biting posts to her Instagram stories.

"I don't work for Loverboy yet showed up to support my friends over 30 times in 2021 out of love for Carl [Radke] and out of support for my friends...why would I do that if I didn't like fans?" Lindsay posted in a now-deleted Instagram story, referencing the cocktail line Amanda's husband Kyle Cooke started that Lindsay's finacé Carl also works for. "Or if I was rude? Why would i VOLUNTEER to be at more events than i need to? Think about that one."

In a separate post, the Bravolebrity added, "I'm so f--king tired of people dragging my name through the mud when I'm nothing but nice to them, show them kindness, respect and support. Clean up your side of the street because mine is doing just fine."