Lala Kent Says She Lost 30 Pounds Due to "Stress and Trauma" of Randall Emmett Split

Forget Fourth of July fireworks, this is Lala Kent's Independence Day
is celebrating her "Independence Day" as she reflects on a traumatizing period of her life.
In a post shared to her Instagram Stories Oct. 27, the Vanderpump Rules star recalled the emotional and physical toll of her 2021 breakup from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.
"Happy Independence Day to me," Lala wrote, alongside a photo of her holding their 19-month-old daughter Ocean. "A year ago I had my ducks in a row and it was time to execute my game plan of escaping a toxic and unsafe place. Even writing this, my heart has started ponding. I didn't know what my future would hold. I lost 30 pounds from the stress and the trauma."
She continued, "But I had to carry on, without skipping a beat- my daughter needed me. And when it all became too much, I would hand it over to God and the universe. I knew they would cradle me. They did & have ever since."
Lala thanked her mother and three friends for their support, saying, "Without you, I would have been stuck. Today, I feel happy. It is one day at a time until I reach resolution for the well-being of Ocean."
She pulled off her careful plan while her fiancé of three years was out of town, she shared this past May on Jeff Lewis Live. "He went to Miami," she said. "I packed my stuff and he found out the next day."
In the 12 days leading up to her exit, she alleged that the film producer had banned her from leaving the house, she said on the podcast, and "would threaten to call the police" if she didn't return with their daughter." (A spokesperson for Randall told E! News at the time, "These claims are completely fabricated, and it's disappointing that Lala continues to make up stories eight months after their break-up.")
In a January 2022 interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Lala accused her ex of cheating on her several times. The following March, the film producer broke his silence about the split on Golnesa Gharachedaghi's Genuinely GG podcast. While he did not address the cheating allegations, he stated that both he and Lala made "mistakes" and added, "There's always two sides to every story."