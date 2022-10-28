Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Details 50-Pound Weight Loss Journey

Watch : Dan + Shay Talk Babies, Personal Life & Dogs

Shay Mooney is ready to show off his transformation.

The Dan + Shay singer recently revealed that he lost nearly 50 pounds over the course of five months after making a drastic change to his lifestyle.

"Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me looking healthy," he wrote on his Instagram Stories Oct. 27. "Really means a lot. Been a little over 5 months I believe and I'm down almost 50lbs."

What did Shay do to lose the weight? "For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day," the 30-year-old continued. "And some weights. That's it! I completely changed my lifestyle and I've never felt better physically, mentally, and spiritually."

Shay—who shares sons Asher, 5, and Ames, 2, and is expecting a third son with wife Hannah Mooney—also shared photos of himself standing next to his oldest son, showing off his new physique.

He captioned the Oct. 27 Instagram post, "Life gets better everyday."