Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Details 50-Pound Weight Loss Journey

Shay Mooney is ready to show off his transformation.
The Dan + Shay singer recently revealed that he lost nearly 50 pounds over the course of five months after making a drastic change to his lifestyle.
"Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me looking healthy," he wrote on his Instagram Stories Oct. 27. "Really means a lot. Been a little over 5 months I believe and I'm down almost 50lbs."
What did Shay do to lose the weight? "For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day," the 30-year-old continued. "And some weights. That's it! I completely changed my lifestyle and I've never felt better physically, mentally, and spiritually."
Shay—who shares sons Asher, 5, and Ames, 2, and is expecting a third son with wife Hannah Mooney—also shared photos of himself standing next to his oldest son, showing off his new physique.
He captioned the Oct. 27 Instagram post, "Life gets better everyday."
The "10,000 Hours" singer was showered with compliments in the comments section of his post by his famous friends, including country star Morgan Wallen commented, "Man done got skinny on em!!!
Country vocalist Hudson Moore wrote, "Lookin lean and mean my dude," while singer Chris Lane added a fire emoji.
Shay's transformation comes as his family prepares to grow a little bigger. Earlier this summer, the "Tequila" singer and Hannah announced that they were expecting baby No. 3. In August, the couple—who secretly tied the knot in 2016—posted a video to social media of them sharing the baby news with their sons.
"Remember when mommy told you they were going to call us this week and tell us if we're having a boy or girl?" Hannah asked Asher in the Aug. 12 clip. "Do you think you're going to have a baby brother or a baby sister?"
Asher responded that he wanted a baby sister. However, Hannah told him that he was going to have another brother. "God knows what we need," she said, "and God decided you needed another baby brother because you're such a good big brother to Amesy."