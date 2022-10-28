The Hills' Kaitlynn Carter Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Kristopher Brock

Watch : Kaitlynn Carter Talks "Wake-Up Call" After Miley Breakup

Let the sun illuminate these words: Kaitlynn Carter is pregnant.

On Oct. 27, The Hills: New Beginnings star shared that she and Kristopher Brock are expecting their second child together. In the sweet announcement photo, taken by Brock, Carter's baby bump can be seen front and center. The couple even revealed the sex, captioning their joint Instagram post, "baby girl."

After sharing the pregnancy news, Carter and Brock received a flood of well-wishes from fans and friends, as well as her ex's mom, Linda Thompson, who commented, "Oh wow! This is fabulous news! congratulations to you and Chris! Rowan will be the best big brother… I'm so happy for you!!"

Thompson, the mom of Carter's former partner Brody Jenner, added, "PS… You are such a fantastic mommy!"

Carter, 34, and Jenner, 39, broke up in Aug. 2019, just over a year after they had a wedding ceremony in Indonesia. However, the duo has since confirmed they were never legally married.