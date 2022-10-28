Travis Barker Praises Kourtney Kardashian’s “Angel Feet” in New Bathtub Pic

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Buy $14.5M Beach House

Scrub-a-dub-dub! Kourtney Kardashian's in the tub.

Travis Barker shared a flirty photo of his wife reclining in the bathtub, covered with suds with her hair slicked back, to promote her collab with his Barker Wellness line on Oct. 27.

He captioned the bubbly image with a nod at her feet, which were poking out of the tub. As Travis teased, "My wife @kourtneykardash has angel feet," only further fueling speculation that the couple has some kind of foot fetish.

Even Khloe Kardashian has hinted that Kravis is into feet. Back in May, Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast host Amanda Hirsch asked her if "there a foot fetish there" between Travis and Kourtney. As Khloe noted, "Looks like it."

"I mean, I'm not in the bedroom with them," she continued. "Believe it or not, but I'm not like Mr. Deeds popping on up, but it looks like there's a foot thing going on."