Travis Barker Praises Kourtney Kardashian’s “Angel Feet” in New Bathtub Pic

Scrub-a-dub-dub! Kourtney Kardashian's in the tub.
Travis Barker shared a flirty photo of his wife reclining in the bathtub, covered with suds with her hair slicked back, to promote her collab with his Barker Wellness line on Oct. 27.
He captioned the bubbly image with a nod at her feet, which were poking out of the tub. As Travis teased, "My wife @kourtneykardash has angel feet," only further fueling speculation that the couple has some kind of foot fetish.
Even Khloe Kardashian has hinted that Kravis is into feet. Back in May, Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast host Amanda Hirsch asked her if "there a foot fetish there" between Travis and Kourtney. As Khloe noted, "Looks like it."
"I mean, I'm not in the bedroom with them," she continued. "Believe it or not, but I'm not like Mr. Deeds popping on up, but it looks like there's a foot thing going on."
She also teased sister Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson for a foot photo they posted in July, asking her older sis, "Do you guys have a foot fetish too?" Kim denied with a simple, "nope!"
Bedroom business aside, Kourtney has been more than happy to support Travis' wellness line, which includes a body oil, body butter and magnesium bath flakes.
"Now that I am officially a Barker, I thought it was only right to have some Kourtney Barker Wellness products … wink wink," she wrote on Instagram. "My obsession with taking baths, wellness, and taking care of my body has led me to this collaboration- and I could not be happier with how the products turned out."
Needless to say, she's toe-tally into it.