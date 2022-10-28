Max Greenfield Shares Funny Text Message That Leslie Jordan Sent Days Before His Death

Max Greenfield got a pure taste of Leslie Jordan's humor before his passing.
The New Girl actor shared that the 67-year-old sent him a comical message just days before he died after crashing his vehicle into the side of a building on Oct. 24.
Max recalled that Leslie was denied access to his book signing for his new release, This Book Is Not a Present, on Oct. 22 at a Barnes & Noble in Los Angeles, Calif.
"He tried to get in, but the event was sold out and they didn't let him in," Max exclusively told E! News. "And he texted me and he was like, ‘I tried to get in. I saw that you was so famous they wouldn't let me in. And they turned my little ass away.'"
He continued, "And he goes, ‘But congratulations. I couldn't stay, I had to go anyway because I have important things to do.'"
It's a bittersweet memory for Max, who shared that had he seen the text in that moment, he would have had Leslie come in to read the book. But, Leslie also left him with a touching message on the literary success.
According to Max, Leslie continued, "They won't let me near you, superstar. That's what you are. Congratulations. I got to run or I would stalk you."
Of course, this is far from the only memory Max has of Leslie. The 43-year-old, who first met him on the set of Will & Grace back in 2017, noted to E! News, "There's a lot of them."
And it's safe to say Leslie's "superstar" opinion of Max is reciprocated. Reflecting on the man Leslie was, Max declared him "a one-of-a-kind personality" and incredibly talented.
"In these last few years that he had, the world really got to see that and accept it and experience it and he got to experience it and really embrace all of that love," Max said. "And boy, oh, boy, did he take advantage of it. It was so wonderful to be on the sidelines of that."
Beyond Leslie's death, Max now has those memories to hold onto—and the collection of humorous videos Leslie gifted the internet.
"I was looking at him the other day and I was so happy that he had posted as much as he did," Max recalled. "Because I was like, ‘Oh, I could watch these forever.'"