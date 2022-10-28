Max Greenfield Shares Funny Text Message That Leslie Jordan Sent Days Before His Death

Watch : Leslie Jordan Dead at 67: Dolly Parton, Sean Hayes & More Pay Tribute

Max Greenfield got a pure taste of Leslie Jordan's humor before his passing.

The New Girl actor shared that the 67-year-old sent him a comical message just days before he died after crashing his vehicle into the side of a building on Oct. 24.

Max recalled that Leslie was denied access to his book signing for his new release, This Book Is Not a Present, on Oct. 22 at a Barnes & Noble in Los Angeles, Calif.

"He tried to get in, but the event was sold out and they didn't let him in," Max exclusively told E! News. "And he texted me and he was like, ‘I tried to get in. I saw that you was so famous they wouldn't let me in. And they turned my little ass away.'"

He continued, "And he goes, ‘But congratulations. I couldn't stay, I had to go anyway because I have important things to do.'"