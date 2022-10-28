Sephora’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is Here: Your Guide to the Best Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As beauty products enthusiasts know, it's always a great time to shop at Sephora. And the best just got even better. The Sephora Holiday Savings is upon us, which means there are major deals on skincare, makeup, haircare, fragrances, bath and body products, brushes and tools, and more. However, there's a catch. Only Beauty Insiders can get these deals, but no need to fret. It's free to join the Beauty Insider program and there are great perks and rewards that come with the membership.

The sale is in three different phases based on Sephora membership status and today is the first day to shop for Rouge level shoppers. Just make sure you use the promo code SAVINGS at checkout to save 20% as a Rouge shopper.