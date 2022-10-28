The MixtapE! Presents Rihanna, JIN, Charli D'Amelio and More New Music Musts

Watch : Rihanna & A$AP Rocky TWIN at Black Panther Premiere

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Please don't stop the (new) music, Rihanna.

On Oct. 28, the Fenty Beauty founder delighted fans with the release of "Lift Me Up," her first new solo song in six years.

Featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, the track will tug at heartstrings as it sets up an emotional movie experience.

"Lift me up / Hold me down / Keep me close / Safe and sound," she sings. "Burning in a hopeless dream / Hold me when you go to sleep / Keep me in the warmth of your love when you depart / Keep me safe, safe and sound."