The MixtapE! Presents Rihanna, JIN, Charli D'Amelio and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Please don't stop the (new) music, Rihanna.
On Oct. 28, the Fenty Beauty founder delighted fans with the release of "Lift Me Up," her first new solo song in six years.
Featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, the track will tug at heartstrings as it sets up an emotional movie experience.
"Lift me up / Hold me down / Keep me close / Safe and sound," she sings. "Burning in a hopeless dream / Hold me when you go to sleep / Keep me in the warmth of your love when you depart / Keep me safe, safe and sound."
Rihanna is just one of many superstars releasing new music before Halloween weekend. From Dove Cameron and Alicia Keys to Paris Jackson and Charli D'Amelio, see which artists are revealing fresh hits below.
Charli D'Amelio—"if you ask me to"
In the middle of competing on Dancing With the Stars, the contestant stepped into uncharted territory by releasing her debut single. "'if you ask me to' was one of the first songs we wrote and recorded and it immediately became my favorite," Charli said. "I tinkered with it and changed up some lyrics and production over the last several months and got it to a place that made me truly happy."
Dove Cameron—"Bad Idea"
In Dove's new song, the 2022 E! People's Choice Awards nominee follows her inner monologue as she's presented with the choice to do what she knows is best for her—or to fall back into old patterns with someone from her past. "This song was inspired by a text I got that was so intense and such a bad idea that I had to go straight into the studio the next morning to write about it," she said. "'Bad Idea' is the moment before diving into what could potentially be a severe crash-and-burn, but deciding to take the risk anyway."
Rihanna—"Lift Me Up"
In her highly anticipated return to music, Rihanna pays tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August 2020 after a battle with colon cancer. "Lift Me Up" will serve as the lead single from the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original soundtrack.
JIN—"The Astronaut"
The BTS superstar has revealed a stunning, nearly 5-minute track co-written by Coldplay. If you listen closely, you may be able to hear Chris Martin seemingly harmonizing with Jin on a few notes in the rock-pop track.
Paris Jackson—"just you"
Before joining The Revivalists on select dates of their fall tour, Paris released a love song that showcases a soulful tone as she sings, "Floored, how did i fall so swift and far for you my dear?"
Alicia Keys—"December Back 2 June"
Yes, we know it's Halloween weekend. But in her first-ever holiday single, Alicia delivers another musical gift and a great preview of her Santa Baby holiday album out Nov. 4.
RaeLynn—"Raisin' Me A Country Girl"
Inspired by her newborn daughter, Daisy, RaeLynn's new song details a laundry list of The Voice alum's down-home hopes for her baby girl. "She's sweet as sugar but tough as nails / Loving her daddy but giving boys hell," RaeLynn sings. "She didn't fall far from the tree / Every day you'll see a little more me."
Runaway June—"Broken Hearts (Do Broken Things)"
The first single from Runaway June's newly revamped lineup embodies the band's balance of timeless country musicianship and rule-breaking originality. "We all know that feeling of getting your heart broken and going out and doing some questionable things, so we wanted to make ‘Broken Hearts' feel as supportive and inclusive as possible," newest member Stevie Woodward said. "Whenever we play that song live we see the groups of girls out in the crowd dancing and going crazy, acting out the lyrics."
Busta Rhymes feat. Conway The Machine and Big Daddy Kane—"Slap"
The rapper opens his new song by paying respects to the late Biz Markie and PnB Rock ahead of his show-stopping verse that ends with, "Somebody polish my crown and put it back on my motherf--cin' [head]." The track quickly reminds fans while Busta will forever be respected as a hip-hop legend.
Levi Hummon and Cassadee Pope—"RSVP"
The country singer and The Voice alum come together for a song that explores the pain of heartache. "When I saw that I was getting to write with her, I saved this title called 'After Party,'" Levi exclusively told E! News. "It was a pretty simple breakup song about after the party is over just wishing your ex would have showed up. Cassadee loved the idea, but wanted it to be as if the girl in the story was debating going the entire time. Like two strangers passing in the night."
Happy listening!