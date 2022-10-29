Sophia Grace Reveals How Her Parents Really Reacted to Her Pregnancy

Watch : Sophia Grace Reveals Her Parent's "Surprising" Reaction to Pregnancy

Mom and Dad, Sophia Grace needs to talk.

Before posting a video message announcing her pregnancy on Oct. 22, the YouTube star had to deliver the news to her parents first.

"The first person that actually knew was my mom," Sophia Grace told E! News in an exclusive interview. "My mom's reaction obviously, at the start, she was a little bit like, ‘Oh wow.' But she just got used to it straight away and she was always really happy and excited about it."

Can the same thing be said for Dad?

"Just in any normal family, it's sort of a hard thing to tell your dad—when you're a girl—that you're pregnant, and I'm sure people understand it can be a little bit awkward," Sophia Grace said. "We were trying to think of a way to tell my dad and, eventually, I just got my mom to tell him because I couldn't face doing it myself."