Alyssa Scott Shares New Photo of Baby Bump and Daughter Zeela

Watch : Mother of Nick Cannon's Late Son Announces Pregnancy

Alyssa Scott is in full mama bear mode.

The model—who announced that she's pregnant on Oct. 26—shared a new photo alongside her daughter Zeela, 4, where she is wearing a long sleeve brown dress with a cut-out along her stomach.

See the precious photo here.

Alyssa has not yet shared further details surrounding her pregnancy, nor confirmed the identity of her child's father.

In her pregnancy announcement, which also featured her daughter, she wrote alongside the pic, "With you by my side…."