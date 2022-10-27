Alyssa Scott Shares New Photo of Baby Bump and Daughter Zeela

Alyssa Scott is in full mama bear mode.
The model—who announced that she's pregnant on Oct. 26—shared a new photo alongside her daughter Zeela, 4, where she is wearing a long sleeve brown dress with a cut-out along her stomach.
Alyssa has not yet shared further details surrounding her pregnancy, nor confirmed the identity of her child's father.
In her pregnancy announcement, which also featured her daughter, she wrote alongside the pic, "With you by my side…."
The 29-year-old's news comes as she and Nick Cannon are preparing to mark the first anniversary of their son Zen's death, who passed away from a brain tumor last December.
Shortly after the passing of their 5-month-old, the Wild ‘N Out host praised Alyssa.
"Zen's mom, Alyssa, was just the strongest woman I've ever seen," Nick said on an episode of his talk show. "Never had an argument, never was angry. Was emotional when she needed to be, but always the best mom and continues to be the best mom."
Alyssa has also spoken about her grief from losing Zen, getting candid about the loss of her child in an Instagram post.
"I can't believe it's been a year since what I thought would be a quick doctor visit turned into a 5 day hospital stay," Alyssa wrote back in August. "I will never be the same. My body feels it. I've been on the verge of tears the last few days. Trying to keep a forward momentum."