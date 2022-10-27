The Crown Films Princess Diana’s Tragic Death in Paris

The Crown is covering the devastating death of Princess Diana.
Production for the six and final season of The Crown—the drama inspired by the lives of the Royal family—is underway in Paris with the series filming near the Pont de l'Alma tunnel—the location of the fatal car crash that killed the princess (Elizabeth Debicki), her boyfriend Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) and driver Henri Paul (Vic Cooper) on Aug. 31, 1997 after being followed by paparazzi.
The recreated scene shows production filming the route where the tragic accident happened, with pics of photographers on motorcycles surrounding the Mercedes-Benz.
However, Netflix will handle Diana's death delicately and in a statement to The Sun, the streaming service said, "The exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown."
Covering all aspects of the British family has its hard moments, and this one in particular, the show has been apprehensive about.
As a source on the production told Deadline earlier this month, "We've been dreading getting to this point."
The insider revealed that all viewers will see is a run-up to the tragic crash, with the car leaving The Ritz after midnight and paparazzi following.
In the final two seasons of The Crown, fans will see Elizabeth Debicki step into the role of Britain's most cherished princess, who was previously portrayed by Emma Corrin.
But viewers have a while to go before they'll see the scene, as season five of the royal drama hits Netflix Nov. 9 and will depict the dissolution of Diana and Prince Charles' (Dominic West) marriage.