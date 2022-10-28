Gimme, Gimme These Mamma Mia! Behind-the-Scenes Pics From Amanda Seyfried

Watch : Amanda Seyfried & Lily James Talk "Mamma Mia 2"

Thank you for the music—and for this throwback, Amanda Seyfried.

The actress took us back in time Oct. 27 when she posted pictures from Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again. The iconic shots featured a snap with Lily James, Alexa Davies and Jessica Wynn—a.k.a. the young Donna and the Dynamos—plus a snap from the finale with Dominic Cooper as well as a selfie with Pierce Brosnan.

Alongside a boot, microphone, disco ball and purple heart emoji, she wrote "On this day 2017."

It caught our attention—and that of some VIPs. While the creator of the musical and the film's producer Judy Craymer commented "Best rock chicks," Wynn wrote, "I miss us in heels together!"

We do too. Though it's still TBD whether we'll see a third installment from the musical franchise. At the very least, Seyfried is down.

The plot doesn't even matter at this point," she told Variety in May. "ABBA has new songs, throw them in there, get the cast together again."

She added, "Meryl [Streep] will absolutely come back for the entirety of it... or else."