House of the Dragon Co-Creator Says “Not All of You Are Going to Like” His Decision-Making

Ryan Condal isn't losing any sleep at night.

The House of the Dragon co-creator is fully aware that the HBO series, which wrapped up its first season on Oct. 23, won't always live up to the expectations of the passionate fans of the world created by author George R. R. Martin—but it's certainly not for a lack of trying.

"I've done a lot of work, hopefully successful work, to try to show them that I am one of them," Condal told Entertainment Weekly Oct. 26. "I come to this show as a massive, longtime fan of the books. I read the books multiple times. I've listened to all the audio books. I've now read Fire and Blood probably more times than any volume of the Song of Ice and Fire. I communicate with George regularly. I am as in it as you can be."

In spite of all that, Condal knows trying to make everybody happy is a fool's errand.