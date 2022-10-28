Watch Toya Confront Anila About Cheating Rumors in Explosive Married to Medicine Reunion Preview

Watch : Would Married to Medicine's Dr. Heavenly Ever Join RHOA?

The ladies of Married to Medicine are ready to address one of this season's biggest hot topics.

False rumors claiming Toya Bush-Harris cheated on her husband, Dr. Eugene Harris, spread amongst the friend group throughout season nine and were only further perpetuated by Anila Sajja and her friend Zaina at Quad Webb's Christmas party. Now, Toya is ready to confront her co-star about the drama in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at part two of Married to Medicine's reunion.

Anila begins by clarifying she didn't know Zaina was attending the party until she asked for a ride, and is also unsure whether Quad invited Zaina to the party to spread the rumor about Toya.

"There was no malice intent on my end to bring anything up," Anila tells Toya, but points out that others are guilty of talking about the rumor behind her back, too.

"I apologize if you think that I started anything," she adds, "'cause I didn't originate the rumor."

Regardless, Toya still considers Anila responsible for spreading lies and "trying to tear apart my whole damn family."