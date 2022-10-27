Blue Ivy Steals the Show in New Family Photo With Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Watch : Beyonce SLAMS Designer's Claim He Wasn't Paid

You won't break Blue Ivy's soul when she's wearing an outfit like this.

Beyoncé shared photos of her and Jay-Z's 10-year-old daughter accompanying them at the Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22, and Blue showed everyone up in her matching blue suit.

Blue's look also composed of patent black gloves and a crystal silver bag. For her glam, Blue leaned into the blue hues and wore a stunning blue winged eyeliner.

Her parents, on the other hand, looked just as posh with the "Renaissance" singer wearing a custom Gucci mermaid gown with stars embellished at the bust and pink gloves. Although Jay-Z let the women in his life have their moment, his look was just as great with a velvet black suit, a matching bow-tie, slacks and dress shoes.

In the family photo, the trio are joined by Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles as they all give their fiercest look at the camera.

The Grammy winner (no, not Beyoncé) has already proven herself to be fascinated by all things art and fashion.