Finneas Recovering After Being Injured in Bike Accident

Musician Finneas, Billie Eilish's brother, learned a valuable lesson after breaking a couple bones in an electric bike accident, which required surgery and further treatment.

Finneas is on the mend after being injured in an electric bike accident..

In an Oct. 27 Instagram post, the musician, whose sister is Billie Eilish, said he had undergone surgery after breaking a couple of bones and shared a chest X-ray showing the extent of the damage.

"Last Friday, I had the pleasure of crashing my electric bike, flying over the handlebars and absolutely demolishing my collarbone as well as sustaining a radial head fracture to my right elbow," he wrote. "The severity of the displacement of my collarbone meant I required surgery which I am now on the other side of and I'm feeling great!"

He said he learned a valuable lesson: Wear a helmet.

"As foolish as I felt after the fall, my prevailing emotion is gratitude," Finneas shared. "You see, I was not wearing a helmet. Lesson forever learned. I feel so lucky to still be here. Take care of yourselves, thank your bodies for all that they do for you."

Finneas thanked his doctors, adding that he was now set to undergo physical rehab. He also thanked his family "for their support and love" and his girlfriend of four yearsClaudia Sulewski, "for dropping everything to take care of me the second this happened."

He added, "She has been an Angel through all of this."

Claudia commented on his post with a series of red heart and Band-Aid emojis.

In his post, Finneas also outlined a timeline for his recovery. "I'm told with hard work, I'll be able to play billie's forum shows [in Los Angeles] come December," he said, "which I am so grateful for." He added, "See you all again soon."

