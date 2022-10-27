Finneas Recovering After Being Injured in Bike Accident

Watch : How Finneas Grows Beyond Sister Billie Eilish's Shadow

Finneas is on the mend after being injured in an electric bike accident..

In an Oct. 27 Instagram post, the musician, whose sister is Billie Eilish, said he had undergone surgery after breaking a couple of bones and shared a chest X-ray showing the extent of the damage.

"Last Friday, I had the pleasure of crashing my electric bike, flying over the handlebars and absolutely demolishing my collarbone as well as sustaining a radial head fracture to my right elbow," he wrote. "The severity of the displacement of my collarbone meant I required surgery which I am now on the other side of and I'm feeling great!"

He said he learned a valuable lesson: Wear a helmet.

"As foolish as I felt after the fall, my prevailing emotion is gratitude," Finneas shared. "You see, I was not wearing a helmet. Lesson forever learned. I feel so lucky to still be here. Take care of yourselves, thank your bodies for all that they do for you."