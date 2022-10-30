2022 People's Choice Awards

Something wicked this way comes.

Ahead of Halloween, several stars decided to shake up their signature looks, including Ariana Grande, who nearly broke the Internet when she ditched her famed brown ponytail and debuted blonde hair as she continues to film the adaptation of Broadway's Wicked. Plus, Megan Fox proved she was ready for spooky season's peak by dyeing her dark tresses a fiery red hue, while Mindy Kaling and Camila Cabello both decided to take a bite out of TikTok's new "brownie batter brunette" hair trend. Mmm...makes us want a dessert real bad.

With an assist from one of her famous friends, Avril Lavigne made her first major hair change since becoming a household name when "Complicated" was released 20 years ago. And finally, Dan + Shay singer Shay Mooney took to Instagram to reveal how he lost 50 pounds in five months for a transformation we'll be thinking about for "10,000 Hours."

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Instagram
Ariana Grande

God is a blonde woman.

Grande debuted her newly lightened locks in an Oct. 26 Instagram post, cheekily captioning the photo, "new earrings." The "Thank U, Next" singer's hair was pulled back into a low ponytail to show off her new look as she continues filming the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked, playing Glinda the Good Witch. 

Instagram
Avril Lavigne

Lavigne didn't make things complicated when she decided to undergo her first major haircut in two decades, debuting a shorter 'do in a Oct. 25 Instagram video. The dramatic chop came courtesy of Lavigne's friend Yungblud, who cut her hair while she sat on the toilet. 

Prior to saying see you later to several inches of hair, the "Love Sux" singer admitted she needed a beer.

"Let's do it, are you nervous?" Yungblud asks her, only to make the first cut—seemingly with fabric scissors—before she could answer. Lavigne unveiled the finished lob on Oct. 26 to announce her and Yungblud's new single, "I'm a Mess."

Getty Images
Megan Fox

The couple that changes up their hair together, stays together.

Just one week after her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly returned to his platinum blonde hair, Fox said goodbye to her signature dark tresses for yet another transformation. The Jennifer's Body star showed off a fiery red hue when she attended the Time100 Next Gala in New York City on Oct. 24 with Kelly. 

While she didn't comment on her new hair color, Fox posted several photos from the pair's night out, captioning the series, "Karma."

Instagram/Nikki Lee
Camila Cabello

Warning: The Voice coach's new hue might just give you a craving for a fudgy dessert.

Hairstylist Nikki Lee posted a photo of Cabello's freshly highlighted hair on Instagram on Oct. 18, revealing the "Havana" singer's color shakeup was inspired by a viral beauty trend.

"#TikTok calls it Brownie Batter Brunette," Lee captioned the snap that showed off Cabello's rich caramel-colored streaks. 

Instagram/Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling

Another celebrity who decided to test out the brownie batter brunette look was the Never Have I Ever creator, who showed off the high-dimension hairstyle in an Oct. 26 Instagram post about her Diwali celebration. 

While The Mindy Project star's base was still her signature color, Kaling's hairstylist Marc Mena added in chocolate brown pieces to her ends for a appropriately autumnal take on highlights.

Instagram/Shay Mooney
Shay Mooney

We're "Speechless" over this transformation.

The Dan + Shay singer recently revealed that he lost nearly 50 pounds over the course of five months. "Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me looking healthy," he wrote on his Instagram Stories Oct. 27. "Really means a lot. Been a little over 5 months I believe and I'm down almost 50lbs."

Mooney went on to share how he lost the weight. "For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day and some weights," he wrote. "That's it! I completely changed my lifestyle and I've never felt better physically, mentally, and spiritually."

