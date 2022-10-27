Bachelor in Paradise Stars Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile Are Married

Watch : "Bachelor in Paradise": Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Talk Engagement

A wedding so nice, they're gonna do it twice.

Bachelor in Paradise alums Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile revealed they tied the knot in an intimate New York City courthouse ceremony Oct. 27 ahead of their larger wedding celebration set for Fall 2023. The newlyweds shared a video of the moment they officially wed in a sweet Instagram post, which Serena captioned, "JUST MARRIED!! We are still having a wedding this September but who doesn't want to get married twice! For the full two minute video head over to our YouTube."

Following the ceremony, the pair opened up about their surprise nuptials.

"We have always known marriage was in our future," the couple told People outside of the courthouse. "It just looked a little bit different than we expected."

The couple's Bachelor Nation family was shocked and thrilled, taking to the comments section to share their excitement.

Jesse Palmer wrote, "Congrats you two!!!! (For the record I'm ALL about getting married 2x)," while Clay Harbor wondered, "Why wasn't I told last week?" Bri Springs, who appeared with Serena on Matt James' season of The Bachelor, commented, Shut Up!!! Congratulations," alongside a trio of pleading face emojis.

Current Bachelor in Paradise contestant Michael Allio, joked about the reality show's success. "Yo!!!!" he wrote. "Congrats Guys! So you're saying @bachelorinparadise can work?"