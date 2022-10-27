Balenciaga's Very Literal Take on the Handbag Is Something You Need to See

Watch : Balenciaga Debuts $1800 Lays Potato Chip Handbags

Balenciaga's got a bag of tricks up their sleeve—quite literally.

The Spanish luxury label captured everyone's attention after debuting their Lays potato chip clutches earlier this month—and now, their newest design is proving to be just as hand-grabbing. For one, Balenciaga's latest tote-shaped creation features an opera-length glove that you stick your hand into to carry the bag—because handles are so last season! Once your arm is sleeved in, the accessory is meant to sit on your shoulder.

Fashion expert Violet Grace Atkinson showed off the brand's design in a now-viral Instagram on Oct. 25. In the short clip, she picked up the piece from a table and slipped into it in the same way you'd put on a leather jacket.

Violet's followers were divided by Balenciaga's design, as one commenter questioned, "How do retrieve anything from it?"

Another fan replied, "At least no one could steal it from you," to which another person quipped, "Okay now we need one for the foot too."