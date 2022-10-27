Walmart Furniture Sale: Shop Hundreds of Dollars Off a $1300 Sofa & More Incredible Deals Starting at $29

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There are always those furniture pieces that we love to eye but leave to linger in our carts. If you have one of those items you've had your eye on but haven't had the incentive to buy, consider this Walmart furniture sale your opportunity to do just that.
We're talking bar carts for $60, a $1,300 sleeper sofa for $450 and so many more perfect furniture and household items that you'll want to get your hands on ASAP. The deals last for a limited time, so you'll want to get to shopping right now.
Keep reading and shop some of the best furniture deals happening at Walmart right now.
Adornments Gold Metal Serving Barcart With 3 Glass Shelves
Store all your bottles and glassware in a chic way with this gold and glass barcart that is currently on sale from $120 to $60. It's especially perfect for the upcoming holidays, when you'll be hosting dinner parties, gatherings and more. It's a simple way to make any space feel more elevated, at a great price!
Better Homes & Gardens Crossmill Fireplace Media Console
Add a little bit of coziness to your living room with this fireplace media console. It's currently on sale for $140 instead of the usual $299 price tag, which is a can't-miss deal in our book. It's spacious and includes an electric firebox with a remote control that can heat up to 400 square feet.
Mainstays Classic Nightstand with Drawer, Black Oak
No bedroom is complete without a nightstand, and you can snag this one from Walmart for $29. It comes in an array of different colors to choose from and features a drawer and bottom cubby so that you can keep all your essentials within reach and organized.
Delta Children Royal 4-in-1 Baby Crib & Changer, White
This baby crib really has it all. The 4-in-1 crib comes in various different colors and features a changer and drawers so that you can keep all your baby's essentials in one place. The crib converts to a toddler crib, day bed and a full size bed.
Linon Howry 3-Drawer Rattan Writing Desk
This desk is anything but basic. On sale for $175, this three-drawer rattan writing desk will add a chic look to any space, whether it's your bedroom, dorm room or office. It can also be used as a vanity.
Hillsdale Coover Wood Rectangle Lift Top Coffee Table, Black
For a coffee table that's sleek and functional, check out this rectangle lift top coffee table that comes in two different colors. It's currently on sale for $78 and a perfect furniture addition to make the most out of your space.
Coby 3-Drawer Dresser with Shelf, Espresso, by Hillsdale Living Essentials
This dresser is super spacious and comes in three different colors, all of them on sale for $85. If you've been eyeing some new bedroom or closet essentials, this dresser is definitely the way to go.
Mainstays Modern 8-Cube Bookcase, Espresso
This bookcase is bound to add a cool, modern flair to any space. The geometric style bookcase is spacious enough to fit books, decor, magazines and more, but it's also sleek so that it blends in with your other furniture. It's only $55, too!
Lifestyle Solutions Jenson Sofa with Sleeper, Cream Fabric
If there's anything you should be splurging on when it comes to furniture, it should be a comfortable and functional couch. Check out this Lifestyle Solutions sofa that also converts to a sleeper. It's currently on sale for $450 instead of the usual $1,300 price tag. Shop it while you can!
Linon 4-Cubby Floating Wall Shelf, Black
Bathroom decor that is both functional and cute can be hard to come by, which is why you need this floating wall shelf that is currently on sale for $50. It's the perfect product to store all your bathroom essentials on. If you want to use the floating wall shelf in other spaces like your bedroom or entryway, you totally can.
Linon Austin Wood Kitchen Cart Island, Black Finish
If you need a spacious kitchen cart island, this one is perfect. You can store glasses, wine bottles and more on this rustic wooden cart that has dual-level racks, and is currently on sale for $120.
DHP Cooper 3 Seater Sofa, Living Room Furniture, Blue Linen
As mentioned, this Walmart furniture sale is the perfect opportunity to splurge on those items you've been eyeing but haven't been able to commit to. So, if you've been in need of the perfect couch at a reasonable price, check out this three-seater sofa in blue linen that is currently on sale for $235 instead of the usual $350 price tag. It comes in different colors, too!
Pamapic Patio Heater, 46,000 BTU Stainless Steel Propane Outdoor Freestanding Heater with Cover and Wheels
As colder weather approaches, don't let that be what stops you from hosting or hanging out outside in your backyard or on your patio. Snag this outdoor freestanding heater for over $100 off and enjoy the outdoors while staying toasty.
