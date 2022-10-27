Saturday Night Live's Chris Redd Hospitalized After Being Attacked in New York City

Watch : Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon & More Say Goodbye to "Saturday Night Live"

Chris Redd's latest night out is no laughing matter.

The former Saturday Night Live star was taken to a local New York City hospital on Oct. 26 after he was allegedly attacked by a stranger.

New York Police Department confirmed to E! News that a 37-year-old male was struck in the face at 9:40 p.m. outside the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan's Greenwich Village neighborhood. The victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital for injuries to his face. As of press time, no arrests have been made and police say it is an ongoing investigation.

TMZ obtained photos of an individual who appears to be Chris getting aid for his bloody injuries. The comedian's condition is unknown at this time. E! News has reached out to Chris' team for comment and has not heard back.

The incident comes just days before the 37-year-old's new comedy special Why Am I Like This? is released on HBO Max on Nov. 3.