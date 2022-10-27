Michael B. Jordan Looks Like a Total Snack in Lemon-Yellow Suit at Black Panther Premiere

Watch : Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast Remembers Chadwick Boseman

Prepare for your mouths to water...

Because Michael B. Jordan served up a fashion feast at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 26. Gracing the red carpet, the actor—who plays the villainous Erik Killmonger in the film—stunned in a bright lemon-yellow suit from Louis Vuitton.

While there were more than a few drool-worthy moments in which Michael showed off his guns in a crisp white tank, it was his mid-length coat and flared pants with front slits that took the whole cake. A gold Tiffany & Co. Hardwear necklace, matching wristwatch from Vacheron Constantin and black platform loafers were the finishing touches to his suave get-up.

Michael wasn't the only star to put on a delicious display for the premiere.

Rihanna made her first red carpet appearance since welcoming her baby boy with A$AP Rocky in May. The singer's shimmery Rick Owens design didn't disappoint either, as it featured an architectural hoop that swooped below her waist. She and the rapper looked as stylish as ever in their coordinated light olive green looks.