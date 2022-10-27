2022 People's Choice Awards

Michael B. Jordan Looks Like a Total Snack in Lemon-Yellow Suit at Black Panther Premiere

Michael B. Jordan made a drool-worthy appearance at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles. See for yourself below.

Watch: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast Remembers Chadwick Boseman

Prepare for your mouths to water...

Because Michael B. Jordan served up a fashion feast at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 26. Gracing the red carpet, the actor—who plays the villainous Erik Killmonger in the film—stunned in a bright lemon-yellow suit from Louis Vuitton.

While there were more than a few drool-worthy moments in which Michael showed off his guns in a crisp white tank, it was his mid-length coat and flared pants with front slits that took the whole cake. A gold Tiffany & Co. Hardwear necklace, matching wristwatch from Vacheron Constantin and black platform loafers were the finishing touches to his suave get-up.

Michael wasn't the only star to put on a delicious display for the premiere.

Rihanna made her first red carpet appearance since welcoming her baby boy with A$AP Rocky in May. The singer's shimmery Rick Owens design didn't disappoint either, as it featured an architectural hoop that swooped below her waist. She and the rapper looked as stylish as ever in their coordinated light olive green looks.

photos
Michael B. Jordan's Hottest Photos

Lupita Nyong'oLetitia Wright and Angela Bassett also turned heads with bold get-ups. Keep scrolling to see all of the swoon-worthy looks at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever red carpet.

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Michael B. Jordan
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Ryan Coogler
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky
Amy Sussman/WireImage)
Lupita Nyong'o
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Letitia Wright
Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Angela Bassett
Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Michaela Coel
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Danai Gurira
Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Daniel Kaluuya
Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Tessa Thompson
WNBA
Betnijah Laney, Chiney Ogwumike & Nneka Ogwumike
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Chlöe
Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Lake Bell
Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Jameela Jamil
Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Tyler Perry
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Zola Williams
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Dominique Fishback
Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Kathryn Newton
Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Rihanna
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Caroline Wanga
Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Sarah Finn
Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Jo Koy

