RHOSLC's Heather Gay Reveals Which Southern Charm Hunk Slid Into Her DMs After BravoCon

Heather Gay has been charmed by some of Bravo's best-looking guys.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star revealed which hunky Bravolebrities she was swooned by at BravoCon 2022 during the Oct. 26 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

"I mean, everybody on Southern Charm just slayed me," the 40-year-old told host Andy Cohen. "They're tall and they're just so alpha backward. I love it."

Currently single, Heather revealed that she hit it off with two men in particular. "I shared a barbeque chicken pizza with Shep [Rose]," she shared, "and I was on a panel with Austen [Kroll] and he slipped into my DMs when he saw what I would do for a burger."

Lucky for Heather, both Shep and Austen are currently single, as they each addressed their respective splits with exes Taylor Ann Green and Olivia Flowers on Southern Charm's recent season eight reunion.

But Heather clarified there is no need to cause romantic speculation between her and the guys, despite Austen's private message. "I'm not saying anything," she noted. "I'm just saying, you know, he appreciated that, I think."