Kaley Cuoco's Romantic History Before Finding a Deeper Partnership With Tom Pelphrey

If this is the upside-down for Kaley Cuoco, then she has no need for right-side up.
"I am so much better now!" the actress told Variety this past summer, reflecting on finding "light at the end of the tunnel" in the wake of her second divorce. "I came out of it a couple months ago, and life totally flipped upside down."
Of course, everything went topsy-turvy for Cuoco in the best possible way: The 36-year-old, a three-time Emmy nominee as a producer and star of the darkly comedic series The Flight Attendant, is now preparing for the role of a lifetime.
"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023," the pregnant star shared Oct. 11 on Instagram, confirming that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are going to be first-time parents. "Beyond blessed and over the moon."
Talking to USA Today in May, Cuoco recalled their meet-cute (albeit one totally masterminded by the manager they share) at the Ozark premiere just a month beforehand.
"I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting," she said. "It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him. We're ready to build a life together."
Confirmed.
And while Cuoco's first to admit that she went through some stuff on the way to this "magical point in time," as she described it to E! News at the Meet Cute premiere in September, she's not one to regret any of the twists her journey took along the way.
"That's why I'd never want actual time travel," she explained, "because it would really mess with the real time of what your life needs to be."
Here's a quick trip down memory lane as Cuoco enjoys where the long, winding road has taken her: