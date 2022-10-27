"Mortified" Valerie Bertinelli Seemingly Reacts to Matthew Perry's Kissing Claim

Watch : Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional About Late Eddie Van Halen

The one where Matthew Perry spills the beans on his steamy make-out with Valerie Bertinelli.

After the Friends alum recalled his encounter with the One Day at a Time star, during which she was still married to Eddie Van Halen, Valerie posted a TikTok that appears to be a response to the whole situation. In the Oct. 27 TikTok, Valerie waves at the camera and smiles, before facepalming and shaking her head as the lyrics "It's me / Hi / I'm the problem, it's me" from Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" play in the background.

She captioned the clip, "Anyone else misbehave in their 20's and early 30's? Are you mortified?"

However, some fans were impressed by Valerie's mention in the Friends alum's book, with one follower commenting, "That made me giggle.. I saw the Matthew story this morning! You left a impression girl!! Good on ya!" to which the actress replied with an emoji of a person embarrassingly peeking through their hands.