The Real Housewives of Potomac's Season 7 Taglines Finally Revealed

The Real Housewives of Potomac's season 7 taglines may have arrived late, but they were worth the wait. See Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger and more in the newly released opening credits.

Watch: Gizelle Bryant Clears Up On-Going Dating Rumors

These one-liners were worth the wait.

The Real Housewives of Potomac's seventh season is well underway, and now fans are finally getting to see the cast's much anticipated new taglines three weeks after the hit Bravo show's premiere. Until now, the episodes have opened simply with a "Previously On" package.

Co-stars Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Wendy Osefo, Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Mia Thornton are bringing the fierceness and funny with all-new opening credits.

Ashley teases the "plot twist" that was her divorce from ex Michael Darby while Gizelle cheekily calls herself "petty" due to her tendency to always stir up drama. Then there's Candiace who plays up her shady "reads" in the best way.

Robyn pokes fun at her history of arriving to events late and Mia makes light of her own forgetfulness. As for Wendy, the doctor says she has "no time for mean" when it comes to her fellow RHOP ladies.

Finally, the Grand Dame Karen throws it back to the series' hilarious season six debate about one-wick candles vs. three-wick candles. Iconic.

photos
The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 Cast Photos

Scroll down to see all the new RHOP taglines.

Bravo
Candiace Dillard-Bassett

"My vocals are clean, but my reads are for filth."

Bravo
Karen Huger

"Just like a three-wick, I burn slow and never waver."

Bravo
Mia Thornton

"I may not remember everything, but you'll never forget me."

Bravo
Robyn Dixon

"When it comes to the truth, I always arrive on time."

Bravo
Ashley Darby

"You may think you know my story… but there's always a plot twist!"

Bravo
Gizelle Bryant

"I'm pretty, petty and always sitting on ready."

Bravo
Wendy Osefo

"I'm a Nigerian queen with no time for mean."

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

