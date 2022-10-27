Shop 60% Off Aerie Clearance Bras, Underwear, Loungewear & More— All for Under $26

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Aerie is the place to shop for comfy undergarments, activewear, loungewear and more. With so many cute styles and colors to shop through, the site has all the trendy and flattering looks you could want for everyday wear.
Right now, you can shop up to 60% off all of Aerie's clearance section. We've done the digging for you and unearthed some must-have pieces from the collection, from cute and supportive lace bralettes for $18 and underwear bundles for just $10. Everything in this roundup is currently retailing for $26 or less. The only catch is that sizes and styles are selling out quick.
Keep reading to shop the best finds of the Aerie clearance sale!
Aerie Joy Lace Padded Longline Bralette
Who doesn't love a lace bralette that is both comfortable and sexy? We know we do. You can snag this padded longline bralette in so many different colors for just $18.
Aerie Seamless Strappy Padded Bralette
Looking for a comfortable and supportive bralette that you can lounge in but also wear everyday? Look no further than this seamless strappy padded bralette that is only $12.
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Xtra Square Neck Sports Bra
If you're in the market for a new sports bra, check out this square neck sports bra that is ultra supportive and cute. It's currently on sale for $14, so it doesn't get much better than that.
Aerie Side Ruched Hoodie
The Aerie clearance sale is not only limited to undergarments! You can stock up on some seriously cozy loungewear and sweaters like this ruched hoodie that is on sale for $26. You'll never want to take it off.
Aerie Rebel Lace Triangle Bralette
For a bralette that will have you feeling confident and comfortable, this Rebel Lace Triangle Bralette will get the job done. It comes in six different color options for only $14. Get one while you can!
Aerie Waffle High Waisted Flare Pant
I practically live in Aerie yoga pants, so I'll definitely be taking advantage of the clearance bottoms that are currently on sale, like these waffle high waisted flare pants. You can snag them for just $20, but hurry, because sizes are running out quick.
Aerie No Show Candy Lace Thong Underwear
You can shop comfortable underwear from Aerie for as low as $6 with these no-show thong panties. It comes in various different colors, but sizes are selling out quickly. You can also shop the eight undies for $31 deal on Aerie right now!
Aerie The Good Times Henley Sweatshirt
You'll want to live in this sweatshirt all throughout the fall and winter, and we don't blame you. It's super soft and cozy, and on sale for $26.
Aerie The Happiest Oversized Crew Sweatshirt
Just another perfect loungewear piece from Aerie! You can snag this oversized crew sweatshirt for $24 instead of the usual $60 price tag. Pair with some joggers or sweatpants for the ultimate cozy vibe.
Aerie Candy Lace Padded Bralette
There are obviously so many good bralette pieces to shop on Aerie's website right now, but this lace padded bralette is a frontrunner. The floral design is super cute and the strappy back gives it a sexy but supportive silhouette.
SMOOTHEZ Full Coverage Lightly Lined Bra
For something a bit more full coverage and supportive, this lightly lined full coverage bra is perfect and currently on sale for $25. It comes in so many different color options and sizes, but things are selling out fast!
Aerie Cotton String Thong Underwear 3-Pack
You can shop so many underwear bundles on Aerie's website right now, like this string thong underwear three-pack. Instead of the usual $27, you can get them for just $10.
