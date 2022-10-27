Jonathan Van Ness Shares Struggle With Binge Eating Disorder

Content warning: This story discusses eating disorders.
Jonathan Van Ness is opening up about their road to recovery from a binge eating disorder.
The Queer Eye star, who has been open about their recent 35-pound weight loss, shared a side-by-side video showcasing their gymnastics skills from before and after they started their journey.
"Always been a hot & sexy slut but have also been struggling with binge eating disorder at the same time for a very long time," they captioned the Oct. 26 Instagram post. "In April after years of feeling out of control with food I got help. Gymnastics is a huge source of joy for me, and I want to do it for as long and safely as possible."
Jonathan then detailed how they have been making improvements to their health.
"I now prioritize making time to eat, planning to eat & actually eating. It use to be my lowest priority which would make me so hungry that when I would eat, I would binge. This has been and continues to be a healing journey I'm grateful to be on. I was nervous to talk about it but I feel its important to share."
The reality TV personality then encouraged their followers to ask for support if they need it. "We are not alone, and its good to ask for help when you need it," the Getting Curious podcast host continued. "I honor my journey, I feel stronger and more in tune with my body and am so happy to have people to help me along the way."
Jonathan's post was met with a lot of support from friends in the comments section, including singer Jessie J, who wrote, "You are incredible."
Actress Jaimie Alexander commented, "So inspiring thank you for sharing this," while former figure skater Michelle Kwan wrote, "Whoaaa. You're amazing. #soproud."
Jonathan's eating disorder revelation comes just two months after sharing that they had lost 35 pounds after hiring a nutritionist in April. The JVN haircare founder encouraged their followers to stay positive through their own weight loss journeys, admitting that they did not see any results in the first few weeks of changing their diet.
"If you're thinking about it or you're getting super frustrated, it took me three weeks for anything to change and now I've lost 35 pounds," they shared in an Aug. 25 TikTok video, adding, "So, now I'm a slut."