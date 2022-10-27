Jonathan Van Ness Shares Struggle With Binge Eating Disorder

Watch : "Queer Eye" Star Jonathan Van Ness Is Married!

Content warning: This story discusses eating disorders.

Jonathan Van Ness is opening up about their road to recovery from a binge eating disorder.

The Queer Eye star, who has been open about their recent 35-pound weight loss, shared a side-by-side video showcasing their gymnastics skills from before and after they started their journey.

"Always been a hot & sexy slut but have also been struggling with binge eating disorder at the same time for a very long time," they captioned the Oct. 26 Instagram post. "In April after years of feeling out of control with food I got help. Gymnastics is a huge source of joy for me, and I want to do it for as long and safely as possible."

Jonathan then detailed how they have been making improvements to their health.

"I now prioritize making time to eat, planning to eat & actually eating. It use to be my lowest priority which would make me so hungry that when I would eat, I would binge. This has been and continues to be a healing journey I'm grateful to be on. I was nervous to talk about it but I feel its important to share."