Here’s How You Can Get $80 Worth of KVD Beauty Makeup for Just $35

If you're looking for long-lasting makeup that you can rely on, KVD Beauty is the brand you need to shop. Their products always come through for me. Their lipsticks are richly pigmented and comfortable on my lips, never drying out my pout. The brow pencils give me that natural-looking boost that I need. The contour palettes are great whether you're looking for a natural vibe or something more defined. They have a lot of staples that you will keep on buying forever. If you are a KVD Beauty shopper already, there's a great sale happening right now.
You can get five KVD Beauty products from this list for just $35. Choose from mini You can mini liquid lipstick, eyeliner, setting powder, mascara, and cream lipstick.
This is a great opportunity to try new products, restock your favorites, and prepare for travel. These deals won't be here forever. Get your shop on now.
KVD Beauty Deals
KVD Beauty Mini Everlasting Hyperlight Transfer-Proof Liquid Lipstick
I have been obsessed with these KVD liquid lipsticks for years. They have an incredibly long-lasting wear and they never feel dry on my lips. This lipstick never transfers, feathers, flakes, or cakes when I wear it. You will love it. Look at these swatches to see how beautiful the shade Queen of Poisons looks on different skin tones.
KVD Beauty Lock-It Mini Setting Powder
If you've looked at a photo filter and wished that your skin looked like that in real life, you just need a good setting powder. This super silky setting powder diffuses the appearance of pores and gives a stunning blurred finish. This powder feels weightless on my skin and it's just what I need to absorb excess oil and look photo-ready. This talc-free powder is truly translucent to accommodate various skin tones without that ever-dreaded white cast or flashback.
KVD Beauty Mini Tattoo Liner Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
This award-winning, waterproof liquid eyeliner has an all-day wear and it's vegan and cruelty-free. The highly-pigmented formula in smudge-resistant and sweat-resistant, making it a reliable eyeliner, even in humid weather. It's available in black and brown.
A shopper gushed, "No other liquid liner compares, does not move, but easy to take off. The brush makes it easy to apply. Have this in black and brown. Wish they had more colours."
Another said, "Been using this liner for years and that's not common since I switch up my products a lot. It really is the best and never fails me!!"
KVD Beauty Mini Go Big Or Go Home Mascara
If you want voluminous lashes, you need to try this vegan mascara. Use the wavy fiber brush to coat each eyelash for fluffy full coverage. This formula is long lasting without smudging. You'll be obsessed with this mascara.
A shopper said, "As a first time user of KVD mascara I could not be happier, I had high expectations that this has exceeded, and is now my go to mascara! It is long lasting, no smudging, easily applicable, uniform look, makes lashes look brighter thicker fuller longer and curled, the brush shape makes it easy to angle and choose style. No clumping, no need to double coat, no need to worry about smudging, tears, or irritation. Good price for high quality buy. And a great look!"
KVD Beauty Mini Epic Kiss Nourishing Vegan Butter Lipstick
Treat your lips to the ultimate indulgence with this incredibly hydrating lipstick. It's so moisturizing and the color is super pigmented. Just one swipe and you're good to go. This product combines everything I love about a lip balm and a lipstick.
A shopper said, "I absolutely love this color and the lipstick itself. I can put it on and it stays for several hours. Makes my lips soft and doesn't dry them out. I highly recommend it and hope you keep the color in stock always."
