World Series 2022: Here's What To Wear To Cheer On The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies, also known as the Phils, Fightin' Phils, or simply The Fightins, are in the World Series for the first time since 2009. (They lost to the Yankees that year, and everyone hated it, because everyone everywhere loves Philadelphia and everything it represents.)
Founded in 1883, the Fightins first won the World Series in 1980, and then again in 2008, which is one I was alive for. In fact, I skipped school and took SEPTA down to the parade on Halloween that year. It ruled.
And despite some injuries, occasional mismanagement, and the overall performance large swaths of the regular season, they've made it to the World Series again. Truly, this is a development no one could have seen coming.
If you aren't a baseball fan, but you're intrigued, here's what's worth knowing: These Phillies a dynamic mix of young and inexperienced players and older and experienced players, and they're all really in love with each other and party to a "Dancin' on My Own" remix in the clubhouse. One of them even harmonizes, because he competed in his high school's show choir.
Oh, and they're playing the Houston Astros, who have merchandise too. So! If you're scrambling for last-minute outfits to watch the 2022 World Series style, here's what we recommend picking up — and it's sure to last you for seasons to come.
Houston Astros Swirl Heart Dangle Earring Set
If you have pierced ears and want to use them to show off the fact that you're an Astros fan, here is a way to do it.
Philadelphia Phillies Necklace and Dangle Earring Set
If you have high hopes for Red October (and November), then this set is a home run.
Houston Astros Swirl Heart Necklace
No, I don't know why the Astros necklace is sold separately when the Phillies jewelry comes together. But again, if you like the Astros, here is a nice way of showing it.
Hands High Women's Houston Astros Graphic T-Shirt
If there's one thing that all sports fans who aren't men have in common, it's being interrogated over whether their fandom is legit. This shirt may not prevent you from that experience this weekend, but it will at least keep Astros fans warm during fall Philadelphia evenings.
Starter Men's Philadelphia Phillies Jacket
Oh man, this jacket rocks so hard. With its vintage-inspired colors and a throwback logo, you'll be leading the rush down Broad Street without even trying.
Starter Men's Houston Astros Jacket
Houston, you have a problem: Whether to buy this actually pretty cool jacket now, or wait and get it as a consolation prize in a few weeks.
Starter Women's Philadelphia Phillies Track Jacket
With cozy pockets and logo details that are just sensational, this zip-up will have you yelling "Ring the bell!" from now until pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training.
Women's Houston Astros Graphic T-Shirt
if you're watching your Astros from home, this graphic tee styles well with everything. See? I can be fair.
G-iii Sports Women's Philadelphia Phillies Jacket
This lightweight and stylish zip-up is perfect for chilly April and October games alike. Also good for running to get coffee, walking the dog, watching the game at a bar, and basically anything else you have planned for your day.
G-iii Sports Men's Philadelphia Phillies Jacket
The ultimate accessory: A polyester pullover. Truly, a hall of fame layer that can be appreciated by every generation.
