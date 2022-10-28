World Series 2022: Here's What To Wear To Cheer On The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

The Philadelphia Phillies, also known as the Phils, Fightin' Phils, or simply The Fightins, are in the World Series for the first time since 2009. (They lost to the Yankees that year, and everyone hated it, because everyone everywhere loves Philadelphia and everything it represents.)

Founded in 1883, the Fightins first won the World Series in 1980, and then again in 2008, which is one I was alive for. In fact, I skipped school and took SEPTA down to the parade on Halloween that year. It ruled.

And despite some injuries, occasional mismanagement, and the overall performance large swaths of the regular season, they've made it to the World Series again. Truly, this is a development no one could have seen coming.

If you aren't a baseball fan, but you're intrigued, here's what's worth knowing: These Phillies a dynamic mix of young and inexperienced players and older and experienced players, and they're all really in love with each other and party to a "Dancin' on My Own" remix in the clubhouse. One of them even harmonizes, because he competed in his high school's show choir.

Oh, and they're playing the Houston Astros, who have merchandise too. So! If you're scrambling for last-minute outfits to watch the 2022 World Series style, here's what we recommend picking up — and it's sure to last you for seasons to come.