Teddi Mellencamp Undergoes Surgery After Stage 2 Melanoma Diagnosis

Teddi Mellencamp is sharing the latest on her cancer journey.

Two weeks after opening up about her stage II melanoma diagnosis, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum underwent surgery to remove the melanoma.

"Lots of questions about updates," Teddi wrote on Instagram Oct. 26. "Here is the truth; there isn't one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting."

Alongside photos from the Oct. 25 procedure, the reality star detailed what happened as well as what's to come.

"I had melanomas removed," she continued. "I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. Hopefully I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing done for BRCA2, etc.

Teddi hopes her experience will inspire others to be more proactive about their health. "I don't share this for sympathy," she continued. "I am sharing because one of the things that keeps me going through all of this is your messages telling me you are getting tested."