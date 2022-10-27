Khloe Kardashian Says She’s “Done” Having Kids After Welcoming Baby Boy

Khloe Kardashian is happy keeping up with her two kids.
The Good American CEO revealed that after welcoming her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson and a baby boy, with ex Tristan Thompson, she doesn't plan to have any more kids.
"I'm one of both and I think I'm good," she shared during her Oct. 27 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, referring to having both a boy and a girl. "Chapter's closed."
When host Kelly Clarkson asked her if she was "done" having kids, Khloe replied, "Yes, one of each."
Khloe, 38, then opened up about the "amazing" surrogacy journey she went through when expecting her son, who was born July 28, after carrying True herself in 2018. She credits her sister, Kim Kardashian, as her inspiration for trying the method.
"I had reasons why I couldn't carry my second, and it's such a blessing that we have this," the reality star said. "My sister Kim had two babies through surrogacy—she had two that she carried on her own and her last two were through surrogacy. If it wasn't for Kimberly, I definitely don't think I would have been as comfortable."
Khloe shared that she is grateful that she was able to learn so much from watching the SKIMS founder, however, she admitted that their journeys were very different.
"For me, I'm such a control freak," she added. "You're a stranger, I just have to trust you? I love my surrogate, she was amazing, but I'm still like, ‘I need you sitting next to me all the time. I need to know what you're doing. What are you eating?'"
While Khloe still isn't ready to share her baby boy's name, she did reveal the sweet nickname that his big sister True gave him.
"My daughter says his name is Snowy," the Kardashians star noted. "It's not Snowy. I swear she just does things to sort of like mess with me, but his name is not Snowy."