Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith Addresses Show’s Controversial Mexican Week

Watch : The Great British Bake Off Faces Backlash Over Mexican Week Episode

Prue Leith is owning up to The Great British Bake Off's mistakes.

After the Netflix series faced criticism for throwing a Mexican-themed week during its 10th Collection, Leith spoke out about the controversy.

"There would have been absolutely no intention to offend," she who judges the show alongside Paul Hollywood, told The New Yorker in a feature published Oct. 23. "That's not the spirit of the show."

Leith noted that the judges are the ones who set the week's challenges, which, during Mexican Week, included pan dulce, tacos and tres leches cake. Fans in particular took issue with the tacos challenge, which required minimal baking and produced cringe-worthy moments like one apparent vegetable faux pas.

"This lady is peeling her avocado like it's a potato," one person tweeted. "This show is off the rails. #GBBO"

Other criticism of the episode included use of visual stereotypes like sarapes and sombreros and mispronunciations of dishes. There was also backlash to hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding quipping that they should stay away "Mexican jokes" to risk offending people—"not even juan."