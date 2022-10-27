Prince Harry's Memoir Release Date and Title Revealed

Watch : Prince Harry's Upcoming Memoir Features "Highs and Lows" of Royalty

Here's the tea on Prince Harry's upcoming memoir.

Penguin Random House has announced that the Duke of Sussex's book is called Spare and that it will be released globally on Jan. 10, 2023.

Though Harry has not shared the inspiration behind the title, it appears to be a reference to the phrase the "heir and the spare."

The publishing company previously noted that the memoir covers Harry's life in the public eye from childhood to present day. This includes transporting readers back to Sept. 6, 1997, when the world watched Harry and his brother Prince William walk behind their mother Princess Diana's casket at her funeral.

"SPARE takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror," a press release shared by Penguin Random House on Oct. 27 read. "As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is his story at last."