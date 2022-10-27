Angela Bassett and More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast Reflect on Chadwick Boseman's Legacy

Watch : Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cast Remembers Chadwick Boseman

Tributes fit for a king.



During the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 26, the cast came together to not only celebrate the next Black Panther installment, but to also honor the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular superhero (a.k.a King T'Challa) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor, who starred in the 2018 film, was set to return for the film before passing away in August 2020.



Angela Bassett , who plays Chadwick's on-screen mom, reflected on the emotions of returning to the set in his absence, sharing one particular point she felt his spirit the most.

"When we all gathered in the throne room, in the council," Angela exclusively told E! News on the red carpet. "I just remember just sitting there in silence, just thinking about it. Losing your son, losing your king, and it was just such reverence that we have in general, but of course, even more so without him. We saw the measure of himself that he gave on a daily basis, on a moment to basis, with each and every person and we were just trying to emulate that."