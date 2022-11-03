“Weird Al” Yankovic Reacts to Seeing Daniel Radcliffe Portray Him in New Biopic

"Weird Al" Yankovic was under a spell watching Daniel Radcliffe portray him onscreen.
The parody song artist said it was "pretty crazy" how well the Harry Potter alum channeled him while filming his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, especially one moment where the resemblance looked particularly uncanny.
"The first scene that we shot the first day was in the apartment with the band where he comes up with the idea for 'My Bologna,'" Yankovic exclusively told E! News, "and just watching on the monitors, there are some shots and some angles where it just really looked like me."
Yankovic shared that shooting the movie felt like "watching scenes from my actual life."
"It was just an odd experience for me, and it was that way through the whole shoot," Yankovic said. "You kind of get used to it after a while, but just that first moment of like, 'Wow, that's Daniel Radcliffe playing me.' That's kind of hard to wrap my head around."
Though Radcliffe—who embodies Yankovic in the film by wearing a long curly wig, mustache and wired frame glasses—nailed down the pop culture icon's physical look, the singer stepped in to make sure the musical aspects were also on point.
"I was kind of his accordion guru," Yankovic said. "He had somebody else that he worked with for the initial accordion lessons, then I gave him like three or four accordion lessons just prior to shooting."
He added, "Sometimes I'd jump into a shot and say, 'No, put your finger here.'"
The 63-year-old noted that Radcliffe was dedicated to performing the role in the most authentic way possible.
"It was a point of pride that he wanted it to be a real thing where he was actually playing the accordion," Yankovic said. "And he did, he did it right. Daniel did a great job. I'm really proud of him."
Yankovic praised Radcliffe's talents as "an amazing dramatic actor and an amazing comedic actor," adding that he had "the perfect energy" for the movie.
"We just knew that he would get it. He would get the specific tone we were going for, which is not easy to pull off," Yankovic said, "and Daniel just absolutely nailed it."
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will be released Nov. 4 on Roku's free streaming channel.