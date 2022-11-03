“Weird Al” Yankovic Reacts to Seeing Daniel Radcliffe Portray Him in New Biopic

Watch : Weird Al REACTS to Seeing Daniel Radcliffe Portray Him

"Weird Al" Yankovic was under a spell watching Daniel Radcliffe portray him onscreen.

The parody song artist said it was "pretty crazy" how well the Harry Potter alum channeled him while filming his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, especially one moment where the resemblance looked particularly uncanny.

"The first scene that we shot the first day was in the apartment with the band where he comes up with the idea for 'My Bologna,'" Yankovic exclusively told E! News, "and just watching on the monitors, there are some shots and some angles where it just really looked like me."

Yankovic shared that shooting the movie felt like "watching scenes from my actual life."

"It was just an odd experience for me, and it was that way through the whole shoot," Yankovic said. "You kind of get used to it after a while, but just that first moment of like, 'Wow, that's Daniel Radcliffe playing me.' That's kind of hard to wrap my head around."