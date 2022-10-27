Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Twin During Date Night at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere

Watch : Rihanna to Headline Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

All the stars are closer at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The cast of the Marvel sequel—including Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright—stunned in bold ensembles at the movie's debut in Los Angeles on Oct. 26. But Black Panther also welcomed a new star for round two: Rihanna, who sings the lead single "Lift Me Up," off the blockbuster's soundtrack.

For the outing, Rihanna donned a light olive green Rick Owens dress with a strapless neckline and blue detailing, pairing the futuristic look with long beige gloves and pointed-toe heels. Her partner A$AP Rocky matched in a neutral oversized jacket and trousers, teamed with a black shirt.

The premiere marks the couple's first red carpet moment since welcoming their baby boy in May.

Per Variety, RiRi's song will pay tribute to the movie's late star Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 after a battle with colon cancer. She wrote the track—which drops Oct. 28, ahead of the movie's release on Nov. 11—with Tems, Ludwig Göransson and film director Ryan Coogler.