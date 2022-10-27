Here's How Pauline Chalamet Reacted to Watching Season 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls

Watch : "The Sex Lives of College Girls" Cast Talks Their Comedy Inspiration

School will soon be back in session for The Sex Lives of College Girls—and Pauline Chalamet cannot wait.

In fact, the actress—who plays Kimberly on the HBO Max series—has already seen the first four episodes of the second season ahead of its premiere next month. Her thoughts?

"It's hard to watch it for the first time, but I liked it," she exclusively told E! News at the 2022 Women In Film Max Mara Face of the Future Awards on Oct. 25. "I like how we pick back up and I think it finds its groove."

Pauline added she's itching for the new episodes to drop so she can discuss them without fear of spoilers. "I'm excited to see the work that we put into it," she said, "because it's really exciting to talk to people about it."

After all, big things are happening for Kimberly in season two. Without giving too much away, Pauline teased that viewers can expect to see her character "grow" in a different light.